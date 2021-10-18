checkAd

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 14, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all The Boston Beer Company, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, November 15, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com

