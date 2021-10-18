checkAd

Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 22:19  |  15   |   |   

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2021 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (833) 794-1168. International callers dial (236) 714-2726. The conference ID is 5692327. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https:ir.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until November 30, 2021.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orchid Island Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orchid Island Capital to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2021 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2021 Results, October 2021 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten