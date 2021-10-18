Mars Growth, a Liquidity and MUFG joint venture fund, has provided PlayShifu, an award-winning early learning company, with a $7M credit line which has bolstered PlayShifu’s recent funding round. PlayShifu plans to use the additional capital to keep pace with its unprecedented growth in the US market as well as another 35 markets.

Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group Fund, Provides Leading Early Learning Toy Brand PlayShifu with a $7M Credit Line After 24hr Due Diligence, Bolstering its Recent Series B Funding (Graphic: Business Wire).

Mars Growth deployed Liquidity’s ‘Liquidity Analysis’ omni corporate credit machine learning platform to perform a comprehensive due diligence process in 24 hours. Mars Growth leverages the platform to perform analysis to determine whether prospect companies meet its criteria and demonstrate strong growth potential.

Founded in India by two parents of young children, PlayShifu is a leading early learning tech toy company that develops educational play experiences that harness the power of technology for kids aged between three and 12 years old. They currently have more than 650,000 users across 35 countries, including India, the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France.

Boosted by the pandemic trend of children learning and playing from home, PlayShifu has achieved strong consecutive years of growth including 150% year-over-year growth in revenue for three years running, after doubling its workforce in 2020. This year the company completed a $21M Series B funding round. This latest financing will help the company launch an additional eight products this calendar year.

“PlayShifu is an example of a company at the forefront of changing educational trends. In a world that is increasingly moving towards harnessing the power of technology, PlayShifu’s ability to see the future opportunity for educational play solutions, coupled with its demonstrated ability to innovate, means that its growth trajectory is likely to continue well into the future,” said Navas Ebin Mohammed, Investment Director at Mars Growth.

“Our mission is to create immersive, educational toys that help children develop crucial skills for life including logical reasoning, creativity, math and spelling, and more. As our business grows, we are excited at the prospect of developing our suite of products so that even more children can play with educational purpose,” said PlayShifu’s Director Dinesh Advani.

“It is rewarding to contribute to the growth story of companies that are not only succeeding from a business perspective, but are also doing good things for the world. We are excited to work with PlayShifu as they continue to develop fun learning experiences for children,” said Ron Daniel, CEO and Founder of Liquidity Group. “We are building a compelling track record of using our personal investing experience in combination with our ‘Liquidity Analysis’ analytical solution to quickly analyze high potential companies so we can easily deploy capital, and not stand in the way of their ambitions and growth plans.”

About Liquidity Group:

Founded in 2018, the Liquidity Group is a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group’s subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG [MUFG:NYSE] jointly handle the company’s South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company’s future growth. Liquidity Group operates three main divisions: Analysis, Capital, and Market, which together enable global lenders a complete cycle of scaled and quick credit deployment. https://www.liquiditycap.com

About PlayShifu

PlayShifu is the early learning tech toys company offering a variety of immersive, educational games that connect the physical and digital worlds. The play experiences are specially designed for kids ages three - 12 years and build foundational, STEAM skills through fun. Founded in 2016 by Dinesh Advani and Vivek Goyal after they saw a need to provide meaningful digital play experiences for their kids, PlayShifu is now loved around the world. With offices in the Bay Area and Bangalore, India, PlayShifu products are available in more than 30 countries. To purchase and find out more visit PlayShifu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005980/en/