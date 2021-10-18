checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that First Trust Advisors L.P. ("First"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: FMY) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 20, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

-- Dial: 888-203-1112; International 719-457-0820; and Passcode #5918796. The update will be available from Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of September 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Principal Risk Factors: Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.

Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. While the development of vaccines has slowed the spread of the virus and allowed for the resumption of "reasonably" normal business activity in the United States, many countries continue to impose lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread. Additionally, there is no guarantee that vaccines will be effective against emerging variants of the disease.

Seite 1 von 3
1ST TRUST FIDAC/COM SHS jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that First Trust Advisors L.P. ("First"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: FMY) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten