DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-867-6169 and enter the following access code when prompted: 670105. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 26, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November 1, 2021. The access code for the replay is 2131223.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. DallasNews delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869 





