Advance Notice of Third Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Houston, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, October 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Steve Ledbetter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Sean Guillory, VP Commercial.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Friday, October 29th. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the “2021 Third Quarter Financial Results” link in the “Events & Conference” section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Partnership’s website following the event.