NeoGames Announces the Launch of its Premium Online Games with Lottomatica

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”) a leading global iLottery provider, announces the go-live of a multi-year agreement with and award-winning content on Lottomatica’s gaming Lottomatica to supply its popular platforms.

The successful launch of NeoGames’ suite of eInstant games with Lottomatica further expands the Company’s footprint in the Italian lottery market

The agreement brings Neogames’ successful portfolio of Italian market-facing games to Lottomatica, with popular titles such as Queen of Diamonds, VIP Platinum, Northern Wilds, and Blackjack Doubler. The suite of high-performing games is expected to enhance the overall gaming experience offered by Lottomatica to its players and drive growth to its soft gaming strategy.‎



“As a leader in the Italian gaming sector, Lottomatica is excited to partner with NeoGames. We welcome the addition of NeoGames’ quality portfolio of diverse and innovative games and the opportunity to offer even more diverse and exciting entertainment options to our online players,” said Alessandro Allara, Managing Director Digital, Lottomatica.

“We are delighted to provide Lottomatica with full access to our premium games portfolio. Lottomatica is an important partner in our growing customer base in Europe, becoming the seventh European lottery to utilize content provided by NeoGames. We hope that the addition of our extensive suite of market-proven games in Italy will offer Lottomatica players an enhanced gaming experience and help to reach new audiences,” said Moti Malul, CEO, NeoGames.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.