US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Management will also conduct an investor conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through November 12, 2021 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10160909. The replay will also be accessible at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conferences
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events during the fourth quarter of 2021.

November 10th-11th Baird Global Industrial Conference
December 8th BMO Growth & ESG Conference
   

Supporting materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:
Steven Park
(208) 871-1653
steven.park@usecology.com
www.usecology.com





