Jamf To Host Investor Event During the 12th Annual Jamf Nation User Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it will be hosting an investor event during this year’s virtual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Dean Hager, Jamf CEO, and Jill Putman, Jamf CFO, along with other members of the Jamf management team will provide investors and analysts a recap of key innovations launched during JNUC, followed by a Q&A session.

The event will be hosted virtually via Zoom and will last approximately one hour. Event registration is currently open and can be found here.

JNUC begins on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, with a keynote presentation featuring Hager which showcases how Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform connects authorized people and devices to work resources, protects people and organizations from threats and empowers IT and end users with devices that are simple to support and easy to use. More information on JNUC can be found at https://www.jamf.com/events/jamf-nation-user-conference/2021/.

Investor Event Details﻿

• Date:   Thursday, October 21, 2021
   
• Time:  10:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time
   
• Duration:  Approximately 1 hour
   
• Format:   Virtual via Zoom; prepared remarks followed by Q&A
   
• Registration:   Register for the event here

The event will be recorded and available on https://ir.jamf.com for those that cannot attend the live event.

Please note that this will be a JNUC-focused event and management will not be addressing financial results or related questions.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com





