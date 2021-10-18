checkAd

Seritage Growth Properties Announces Grand Opening of The Collection at UTC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 22:36  |  20   |   |   

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) and Invesco Real Estate announced today the official opening of The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California with the grand opening of its first tenant, Pacific Catch. The project will have rolling openings of tenants throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, including CB2, Blue Bottle Coffee, Ideal Image, Madison Reed and more. The Collection at UTC is 88% leased or under active lease negotiations.

“The opening of Seritage’s inaugural premier project is a significant milestone in our ongoing portfolio transformation. This redevelopment demonstrates our team’s ability to reimagine our properties to substantially enhance value for our shareholders, partners, tenants and local communities. The grand opening of The Collection is only the first phase of an exciting mixed-use project that is envisioned to include large office and residential components. The Collection is an exceptional assortment of retail, dining, office and experiential destinations, and I commend the efforts of our leasing, development and investments teams on bringing our vision to fruition,” said Andrea Olshan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pacific Catch is a San Francisco-based sustainable seafood restaurant with a menu inspired by cuisines from the shores of the Pacific. The restaurant takes “wave to table” approach with fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with bold spices and sauces.

In May 2018, Seritage and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, announced a joint venture partnership to own The Collection at UTC. The Partnership commenced construction in May 2018 to convert the former Sears store and auto center at Westfield UTC into a diverse collection of leading retail, dining and office concepts, totaling over 194,000 square feet.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 147 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of space across 39 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company’s mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company’s portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Seritage Growth Properties Registered of Benef Interest (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seritage Growth Properties Announces Grand Opening of The Collection at UTC Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) and Invesco Real Estate announced today the official opening of The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California with the grand opening of its first tenant, Pacific Catch. The project will have rolling openings of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination