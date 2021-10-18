Seritage Growth Properties Announces Grand Opening of The Collection at UTC

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) and Invesco Real Estate announced today the official opening of The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California with the grand opening of its first tenant, Pacific Catch. The project will have rolling openings of tenants throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, including CB2, Blue Bottle Coffee, Ideal Image, Madison Reed and more. The Collection at UTC is 88% leased or under active lease negotiations.

“The opening of Seritage’s inaugural premier project is a significant milestone in our ongoing portfolio transformation. This redevelopment demonstrates our team’s ability to reimagine our properties to substantially enhance value for our shareholders, partners, tenants and local communities. The grand opening of The Collection is only the first phase of an exciting mixed-use project that is envisioned to include large office and residential components. The Collection is an exceptional assortment of retail, dining, office and experiential destinations, and I commend the efforts of our leasing, development and investments teams on bringing our vision to fruition,” said Andrea Olshan, President and Chief Executive Officer.