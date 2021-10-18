checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that InnovAge Holdings Corp. (INNV) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV ) securities pursuant to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. InnovAge operates a healthcare delivery platform that purports to take a "patient-centered care approach" to improve the quality of care that participants receive.

InnovAge Holdings Corp. (INNV) Misstated its Operational and Business Prospects in its Offering Documents

According to the complaint, on March 5, 2021, InnovAge conducted its IPO, selling its shares at $21.00 per share for proceeds of approximately $373.6 million. On September 21, 2021, InnovAgre revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on "deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit." It stated that these "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others." On this news, the stock price fell $2.90 per share, or 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021. The stock now trades at just $6.30 per share, a significant decline from the $21 per share IPO price.

If you purchased shares of InnovAge Holdings Corp. (INNV) pursuant to the Company's March 5, 2021 IPO, you have until December 13, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against InnovAge Holdings Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

