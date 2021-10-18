checkAd

Profound Medical to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4 – Conference Call to Follow

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Details:
   
Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
   
Live Call: 1-800-773-2954 (Canada and the United States)
  1-847-413-3731 (International)
   
Conference ID: 50245581

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

