checkAd

W&T Offshore Provides Operational Update and Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Reporting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 22:45  |  49   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update and announced the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Operations Update

Relative to previously reported production for the second quarter of 2021, approximately 80% of the Company’s production was shut-in at one point as a result of Hurricane Ida. The majority of the impacted production was brought back online throughout September. As a result of this downtime, based on preliminary estimates, net production for the third quarter is expected to average between 34,200 and 35,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (34% oil, 11% natural gas liquids, and 55% natural gas). Production for the fourth quarter is expected to average between 34,800 and 38,500 Boe/d (33% oil, 11% natural gas liquids, and 56% natural gas), which assumes the Big Bend and Dantzler wells are returned to production by the end of October as expected. The remaining hurricane-impacted production is expected to be online by the end of 2021. Through October 16, 2021, W&T estimates that it has averaged approximately 35,900 Boe/d net for the month of October. Unplanned costs for minor repairs and restoring production, as well as evacuating employees and contractors, were incurred as a result of the hurricane. Due to these costs, less than anticipated Office of Natural Resources Revenue (“ONRR”) credits, and slight increases to components of base lease operating expense (“LOE”), guidance for LOE is now expected to be between $174 and $180 million for 2021.

Hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico typically lasts until the end of November and the commentary above does not contemplate any potential impact for further storm activity in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Regarding Hurricane Ida, our assets and infrastructure did not suffer significant damage during the hurricane. However, this storm required a meaningful amount of production to be shut-in and thus deferred by ourselves and our non-operated working interest owners due to third party issues associated with platforms, pipelines, refineries, and other onshore infrastructure. Accordingly, we are adjusting our third quarter production guidance today to reflect the impact of Hurricane Ida. It’s important to remember that shutting in production in advance of storms is a critical safety practice offshore operators undertake to keep employees and contractors safe and to minimize the potential for environmental incidents. While most of the Company’s impacted production has been restored, we estimate that the storm resulted in a temporary reduction of approximately 5,500 Boe/d net production to W&T for the third quarter. Our expectation is that the vast majority of the remaining shut-in production will be returned online by year end. We have proven for nearly 40 years that we know how to operate safely and profitably in the Gulf of Mexico despite these severe weather events. We will continue to focus on generating strong cash flow, operating efficiently, and creating value for W&T shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

W&T Offshore Provides Operational Update and Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Reporting HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update and announced the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call. Operations Update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...