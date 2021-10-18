checkAd

Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 22:42  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bet-at-home.com to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming lossesBet-at-home.com expects 2021 negative EBITDA of between EUR -14 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home.com to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming losses
  • Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 negative EBITDA of between EUR -14 million and EUR -10 million
  • Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 gross betting and gaming revenues of between EUR 93 million and EUR 98 million
  • Outlook includes expenses of EUR 24.6 million in connection with the Austrian customer lawsuits
  • Q3 earnings report scheduled for November 08 will be postponed to a later date
bet-at-home.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home.com to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming lossesBet-at-home.com expects 2021 negative EBITDA of between EUR -14 million …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage
Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations
Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount
Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
Schibsted Shares Outperform Market After Nordea Upgrade
Philips Q3 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,230 Million
Vestas Preferred Supplier for 2.1 GW Offshore Wind Projects in USA
Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says
State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9%
Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Company decides to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming losses
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von Online-Casino in Österreich und die Bildung weiterer Rückstellungen wegen Spielerklagen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.10.21Online Poker, Slots, Casino: Schadensersatz für Verluste im Online Glückspiel: So gibt´s Geld zurück
Roland Klaus | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Aktionstag: Behörden warnen vor Suchtrisiken von Glücksspielen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten