Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 22:42 | | 31 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 22:42 | (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home.com to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming losses

Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 negative EBITDA of between EUR -14 million and EUR -10 million

Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 gross betting and gaming revenues of between EUR 93 million and EUR 98 million

Outlook includes expenses of EUR 24.6 million in connection with the Austrian customer lawsuits

