Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2021 Third Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and other business matters.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online participation registration link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9083/myers-indus .... Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at (866) 813-9403; international callers use (226) 828-7578. The Access Code is 465029. The teleconference replay will be available through November 11, 2021.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

