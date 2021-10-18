Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day and will only be available to Baird clients. The presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com.