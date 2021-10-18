Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Call-in Number:
U.S. Toll Free
(866) 831-8713
International
(203) 518-9822
Conference ID
CIMQ321
Webcast
A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.
Conference Call Replay:
U.S. Toll Free
(800) 839-2481
International
(402) 220-7221
About Chimera Investment Corporation
We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005995/en/
