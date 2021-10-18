FOX News Mobile App Surpasses the CNN App in Unique Visitors for Month of September

FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 5.2 billion multiplatform views (+10 percent vs.Q2’21) and nearly 10.6 billion multiplatform total minutes (+8 percent vs. Q2’21) for the second consecutive quarter, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of September, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the seventh month in a row and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set, with 3.6 billion minutes, also according to Comscore. In September, the digital network notched over 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN.com in the metric yet again and delivering over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove nearly 7.3 million unique visitors in September, edging out CNN in the category.

For the 85th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 22.4 million Facebook interactions and nearly 29.2 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. The month of September marked FOX News’ second highest month ever in Instagram interactions. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 307.2 million, up 33 percent from the previous year while FOXBusiness.com topped the business competition in the category with 29.8 million views.