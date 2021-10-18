checkAd

Alex. Brown Hosts Second Invitational Golf Tournament, Benefiting PGA Reach

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 23:02  |  40   |   |   

West Nyack, New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James, proudly hosted the second Alex. Brown Invitational golf tournament on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Manhattan Woods Golf Club in West Nyack, New York. The tournament, which attracted more than 70 attendees, was in celebration of the investment firm’s 220-year partnership with valued clients.

The tournament also served as an opportunity for Alex. Brown to make a meaningful contribution to PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA professionals, PGA sections and the game of golf.

“We are proud to celebrate Alex. Brown’s long history of financial service to clients through this annual event, and we are honored to give back to such an impactful organization as PGA REACH,” said Haig Ariyan, president of Alex. Brown. “At Alex. Brown, our clients always come first, and we remain committed to delivering a premier wealth management experience to them as they pursue their financial goals. The Alex. Brown Invitational is not only a way for us to give back to our clients, but also to our community, and we are humbled by the success of this year’s event.”

Special guests included nine-time PGA Tour winner, Stuart Appleby; Roberto Diaz, who recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour win this season at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open; and Jason Gore, former PGA Tour winner and Managing Director of Player Relations at the United States Golf Association. 

For additional information about Alex. Brown, please visit alexbrown.com.

About Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James

Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James, was originally founded in 1800, becoming the nation’s first investment bank. Alex. Brown advisors offer financial planning and wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The division’s broker/dealer of record is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.21 trillion (as of 6/30/2021). Additional information is available at www.AlexBrown.com. Alex. Brown and Raymond James are not affiliated with PGA Reach.

