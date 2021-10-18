checkAd

AirBoss Provides Corporate Update and Announces NIOSH Approval for New Respirator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 23:00  |  68   |   |   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that its subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) has successfully shipped or commenced shipment of all remaining nitrile patient examination gloves for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services (“DHHS”) – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) pursuant to the previously announced order expected to be worth up to US$288 million. The Company anticipates that delivery of this order will be primarily completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to production stoppages in Malaysia related to government lockdowns which created a 4-6 week production delay, in addition to global logistics difficulties, notably record backlogs at U.S. cargo ports.

Due to the backlog, approximately US$116M of sales originally expected to be accounted for as revenue in the third quarter of 2021 are now anticipated to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company does not anticipate any impact to its previously announced outlook for the full year 2021.

Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company currently anticipates reporting Q3 2021 revenues of approximately US$112 million and Adjusted EBITDAi of approximately $13 million. These preliminary results reflect year-over-year sales growth (not factoring in ADG’s sales of respirators to DHHS in Q3 2020), offset by a decline at AirBoss Engineered Products driven by the impact of continuing supply chain challenges related to raw material supply, chip shortages and elevated freight costs. In addition, the Company had recognized government subsidies that offset costs at AirBoss Rubber Solutions and ADG in Q3 2020 which the Company did not recognize in Q3 2021. This information is based on unaudited expected results and certain accounting assumptions. The views on anticipated results are based on management’s initial review of its operations and performance for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021, do not include all results expected to be reported and are subject to the completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirBoss Provides Corporate Update and Announces NIOSH Approval for New Respirator NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that its subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) has successfully shipped or commenced shipment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...