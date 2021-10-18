AirBoss Provides Corporate Update and Announces NIOSH Approval for New Respirator

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that its subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) has successfully shipped or commenced shipment of all remaining nitrile patient examination gloves for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services (“DHHS”) – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) pursuant to the previously announced order expected to be worth up to US$288 million. The Company anticipates that delivery of this order will be primarily completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to production stoppages in Malaysia related to government lockdowns which created a 4-6 week production delay, in addition to global logistics difficulties, notably record backlogs at U.S. cargo ports.



Due to the backlog, approximately US$116M of sales originally expected to be accounted for as revenue in the third quarter of 2021 are now anticipated to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company does not anticipate any impact to its previously announced outlook for the full year 2021.

Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company currently anticipates reporting Q3 2021 revenues of approximately US$112 million and Adjusted EBITDAi of approximately $13 million. These preliminary results reflect year-over-year sales growth (not factoring in ADG’s sales of respirators to DHHS in Q3 2020), offset by a decline at AirBoss Engineered Products driven by the impact of continuing supply chain challenges related to raw material supply, chip shortages and elevated freight costs. In addition, the Company had recognized government subsidies that offset costs at AirBoss Rubber Solutions and ADG in Q3 2020 which the Company did not recognize in Q3 2021. This information is based on unaudited expected results and certain accounting assumptions. The views on anticipated results are based on management’s initial review of its operations and performance for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021, do not include all results expected to be reported and are subject to the completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures.