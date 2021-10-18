CDK Global to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on November 2, 2021 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, and Reuben Gallegos, vice president of investor relations, will be participating on the call.