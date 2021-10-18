Wave Life Sciences and Takeda Amend CNS Collaboration

Amendment to ongoing collaboration allows Wave to advance or partner CNS programs, including those using ADAR editing

Takeda option to co-develop and co-commercialize late-stage CNS programs, including clinical programs WVE-004 and WVE-003, remains unchanged

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced an amendment to its ongoing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which immediately discontinues the discovery research component of the collaboration that provided Takeda with the right to license multiple preclinical programs for central nervous system (CNS) indications over a four-year research term. Under terms of the amendment, Takeda will pay Wave $22.5 million for collaboration-related research and preclinical expenses. The amendment announced today allows Wave to advance CNS programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field outside of the three specified targets, which are part of the ongoing late-stage collaboration between the companies.