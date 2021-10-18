checkAd

Wave Life Sciences and Takeda Amend CNS Collaboration

Amendment to ongoing collaboration allows Wave to advance or partner CNS programs, including those using ADAR editing

Takeda option to co-develop and co-commercialize late-stage CNS programs, including clinical programs WVE-004 and WVE-003, remains unchanged

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced an amendment to its ongoing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which immediately discontinues the discovery research component of the collaboration that provided Takeda with the right to license multiple preclinical programs for central nervous system (CNS) indications over a four-year research term. Under terms of the amendment, Takeda will pay Wave $22.5 million for collaboration-related research and preclinical expenses. The amendment announced today allows Wave to advance CNS programs independently or enter partnerships in the CNS field outside of the three specified targets, which are part of the ongoing late-stage collaboration between the companies.

The late-stage component of the original collaboration led by Wave remains unchanged, including Takeda’s option to co-develop and co-commercialize CNS therapies for three targets, C9orf72, HTT and ATXN3, including WVE-004 and WVE-003. WVE-004 and WVE-003 are currently being investigated in the ongoing Phase 1b/2a FOCUS-C9 clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, and the ongoing Phase 1b/2a SELECT-HD clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, respectively. Should Takeda opt in on any of these programs, Wave would receive an opt-in payment and would lead manufacturing and joint clinical co-development activities. Takeda would lead joint co-commercial activities in the United States and all commercial activities outside of the United States. Global costs and potential profits would be shared 50:50 and Wave would be eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments.

“This amendment streamlines our existing collaboration with Takeda and immediately enables us to advance or partner early-stage CNS programs, outside of the C9orf72, HTT, and ATXN3 targets, and including those leveraging our ADAR editing capability,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “Over many years, the collaboration with Takeda has yielded value for Wave and the patients we aim to serve. We look forward to continuing the partnership as we advance our ongoing clinical programs.”

