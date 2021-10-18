checkAd

GLG Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), a leading global insight network, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.  The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.  GLG intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GLGX".

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Jefferies, Baird and William Blair will act as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. AmeriVet Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective.  These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About GLG

GLG is a leading global insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. We believe our network of experts is the world's largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new network members every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision.

Contacts

Media
 Brandon Messina / Paul Scarpetta
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
GLG-SVC@sardverb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467697/GLG_Logo.jpg




