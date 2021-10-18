checkAd

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Board Changes

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPINK: QEGY) (“Quantum”) announces changes to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Robert Henry submitted his resignation as a Director from the Company’s Board, effective today, October 18, 2021.

The Company thanks Mr. Henry for his service to the Company, and Mr. Henry qualifies for any awards or compensation approved for Directors through the end of this fiscal year on February 28, 2022.

To learn more Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY), visit: www.qegy.energy

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTCPINK: QEGY) places business operations and emphases on energy projects toward refinery development, construction and operations in the United States and Canada. This includes the processing and refining of rare earth elements, and other raw materials to produce energy related products.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:

D M Danzik
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822





Disclaimer

