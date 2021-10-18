checkAd

JBG SMITH Unveils Revolutionary Dining in the Park Experience Coming to National Landing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today unveiled Dining in the Park, a first-of-a-kind dining experience coming to National Landing, anchored by a new restaurant called Surreal. Conceptualized by Seven Restaurant Group – the renowned team behind DC’s critically acclaimed restaurants Seven Reasons and ImperfectoSurreal will be a seamless indoor/outdoor culinary destination located in the newly transformed National Landing submarket just outside the nation's capital.

Illustrated concept design for Dining in the Park in National Landing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Illustrated concept design for Dining in the Park in National Landing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Surreal at Dining in the Park, to be located at the existing park in front of 2121 Crystal Drive, further reinforces National Landing as a destination for groundbreaking and innovative experiences that blend the best of both city living and the urban outdoors. Surreal’s forward-looking design will be unlike any other in the region with unique hybrid spaces that can adapt to every season, making it an ideal addition to the neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with the incredibly talented Seven Restaurant Group for Surreal after a successful launch of Imperfecto in the West End,” said Kai Reynolds, Chief Development Officer for JBG SMITH. “Surreal is truly a perfect fit for our Dining in the Park vision and the broader National Landing neighborhood. Their flavors and culinary philosophy integrated with nature will bring an approachable, yet diversified and sophisticated dining experience for any time of day.”

Anchored by a lush park and surrounded by mature trees, Dining in the Park will feature one acre of green space intended to accommodate a variety of uses customized by Seven Restaurant Group, such as herb gardens or outdoor markets. Through a new commercial lifestyle designation, patrons will be able to “sip and stroll” throughout the park – a first-of-its kind offering in the DC metro area.

With Surreal, the powerhouse Seven Restaurant Group aims to strengthen the relationship between humans and nature throughout the setting. The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating year-round and will present Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner menus that combine unique, yet comforting flavors. In addition to the main restaurant, Surreal plans to take advantage of the surrounding open area with food carts selling gourmet street food, coffee, ice cream, beer, wine and more.

