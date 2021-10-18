Orca Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Lisa was most recently the CFO and Executive Director of San Leon Energy plc (AIM: LSE), a Nigeria focused oil and gas company listed in London, and before that was CFO and Executive Director of Lekoil Limited (AIM: LEK), an Africa focused oil and gas company with interests in Nigeria. Lisa has also held senior roles at Ophir Energy plc (LSE: OPHR), a former FTSE 250 energy company, CSL Limited (ASX top 50) and Mobil Oil Australia.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (" Orca " or "the Company " and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce that Lisa Mitchell will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”), effective November 1, 2021. Lisa will replace Blaine Karst, who will be retiring. Blaine has committed to stay on through April, 2022 in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Lisa is a FCPA (Australia) and holds a Bachelor of Economics (major in Accounting) from La Trobe University, Melbourne and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are excited to welcome Lisa Mitchell to Orca, as she brings a wealth of experience in the international financial and oil and gas markets and has worked extensively with companies that have producing assets in Africa. Her prior experience will be a great asset to Orca. We would also like to thank Blaine Karst for the significant contribution he has made to Orca over the past six years and we are also pleased that he has agreed to stay on to ensure an orderly handover.”

Lisa's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

