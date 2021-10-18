AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot

U.S. Company to Offer Full Stack Fixed Wing Drone Solutions

WICHITA, Kan. and PARIS and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot (Euronext Paris: PARRO), a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.

Founded in 2009, senseFly develops and produces a proprietary line of eBee-branded, high performance, fixed wing drones for professional use. Safe, ultra-light and easy to use, these autonomous drones are utilized by thousands of customers around the world in agriculture, government, engineering and construction, among other industry verticals, to collect actionable aerial data intelligence. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, senseFly employs approximately 90 people, generating total annual revenues of approximately US$12.5 million in 2020.

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “Recognized as the producer of the world’s most widely used fixed wing drones, senseFly is an ideal strategic fit for AgEagle; and is expected to accelerate our core growth strategy centered on delivering proprietary, full stack drone solutions to the global agriculture, construction, energy, government sectors, and in the future, package delivery. In addition, senseFly brings AgEagle solid engineering talent focused on advanced research and development, a well-established global reseller network and a strong portfolio of intellectual property.”

Parrot founder and Chief Executive Officer, Henri Seydoux, commented, “We trust that senseFly and the eBee line of fixed wing drones will continue to deliver tangible value, benefits and efficiencies to AgEagle’s customers and business partners well into the future. Moving forward, Parrot will focus its expertise and resources on the growth of its professional quadcopter drone equipment and drone data analysis software activities. The transaction will provide additional cash and lower operational expends to drive Parrot’s growth and industry standing. With the expended capabilities of the ANAFI line of professional drones and of the Pix4D software suites, Parrot will continue to address its core market segments: 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, Agriculture, and Defense and Security.”