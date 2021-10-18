The City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission has denied our planned development in East Fort Worth. This was to be the site of our new corporate office and supporting retail and production. If the Fort Worth City Council does not approve the plan on November 9 th we will move the project to the other tract of land we acquired.

ADMQ Announcement

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “This decision was a surprise since this meeting was pushed back a month to meet the additional changes that zoning had requested. It is my personal opinion that there may have been some personal bias involved that affected the vote. Wanda Conlin with husband Don Boren own a Kwik Kopy, a competing business, less than one mile from our proposed site. Why else would Wanda Colin add prejudice to her denial vote? I think it is a shame that East Fort Worth could lose these potential jobs and needed development.”

https://fortworthbusiness.com/government/don-boren-and-wanda-conlin-re ...

Meeting Recap:

DCG Engineering, Inc. presented the Just Right Products, Inc. case (ZC-20-159) at the City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission meeting on October 13th, 2021. The proposal was to rezone the subject property from A-5, single family, to a PD (planned development) with 2 lots. One lot was to be zoned PD-E, a neighborhood commercial lot, and one lot was to be zoned PD-A-5, a single-family lot. The case was presented to the zoning commission first by the City of Fort Worth zoning manager, Stephen Murray and was recommended for approval by staff. The public hearing was then opened and the case was then presented by Logan McWhorter of DCG Engineering, Inc. The zoning commission asked one question of Mr. McWhorter and then moved onto opposition speakers. There were two opposition speakers from the adjoining neighborhood and they presented their arguments. Mr. McWhorter was then allowed to respond to the opposition speaker’s comments. At the conclusion of the public hearing, no additional questions were asked by the zoning commission. Commissioner Jesse Gober was then asked for a motion and made a motion to approve the case. No other member of the commission was willing to second the motion, so Chairman Will Northern asked for a second motion. Commissioner Wanda Conlin made a motion to deny the case with prejudice and it was quickly seconded. The commission voted on Commissioner Conlin’s motion and voted to deny the case with a 4-3 majority vote. The zoning commission vote is only a recommendation to the City Council and the project now moves onto the City Council and will be presented on Tuesday Nov. 9th for a final decision. The minutes of the meeting is not available at this time but we will be posting it once it becomes available.