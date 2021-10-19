checkAd

UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care Team 24/7 and Obtain Quality Care at a Lower Cost

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 00:03  |  22   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, announced the launch of NavigateNOW, a virtual-first health plan that offers an integrated approach to provide care both virtually and in-person. Through this new health plan, eligible UnitedHealthcare members will be able to receive various types of care, including wellness, routine, chronic condition management, urgent and behavioral health services, wherever they are.

New virtual-first health plans such as NavigateNOW are helping provide people with access to care in a simpler, more coordinated way, while reducing the total cost of plan premiums. Source: UnitedHealthcare

Starting this year for select employers in nine markets, NavigateNOW will provide people with a comprehensive medical plan that offers a simpler, more convenient experience at approximately 15% less premium cost than traditional benefit plans. People in the NavigateNOW plan will receive 24/7 access to a personalized Optum care team for primary, urgent and behavioral health care services, backed by a national UnitedHealthcare network of care professionals.

“By collaborating with Optum, UnitedHealthcare is developing a more integrated and coordinated health care system that uses technology and personal support to help encourage whole-person health, which may help prevent and detect disease before it starts,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual. “UnitedHealthcare and Optum will continue working together to modernize our approach to health benefits and care delivery, using technology and data to help make it more convenient for our members to access various types of medical care to support their physical and mental well-being.”

Enrolled members will pay $0 for virtual and in-person primary care and behavioral health visits, virtual urgent care and most generic medications, with unlimited chat, online scheduling and on-demand, same-day appointments. NavigateNOW members also gain access to a wearable device well-being program that enables people to earn more than $1,000 per year by meeting certain daily activity targets, including for walking, cycling, swimming and strength training (among dozens of others).

