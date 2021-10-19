checkAd

Scottie Resources Appoints CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Peterson to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Peterson brings over 13 years’ experience within the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and professional services industries. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Corporate Reporting & Global Accounting at SkyPower Global, a large-scale, international, renewable energy developer, and provider. Prior to joining SkyPower Global, Ms. Peterson spent 3 years at Barrick Gold Corporation as Chief of Staff Capital Projects and Chief of Staff of the Frontera District in Argentina within their technical services, project development, and life of mine planning group. In these roles, she helped advance large-scale projects, liaised with stakeholders and joint venture partners, and performed value assurance reviews on the companies’ operating and expansion assets. Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Peterson worked at KGHM and NewGold Inc. within the Corporate Reporting & Finance groups.

Ms. Peterson started her career in finance and accounting at KPMG. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

The Company wishes to thank outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Sulis, for his contributions to the Company, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“I am pleased to announce a great addition to the Scottie leadership team with the appointment of Ms. Peterson,” comments Bradley Rouke, Chief Executive Officer. “Lisa’s expertise and diverse experience will be an enormous asset to Scottie.”

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

