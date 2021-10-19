checkAd

Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering

19.10.2021, 00:09   

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced the closing on October 18, 2021 of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $70,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cantor and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 13, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from either of the following:

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets Department
499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022
prospectus@cantor.com

Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department
99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110
prospectus@cgf.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of two large, actively enrolling, international multicenter clinical trials to support FDA PMA approval. Lucid is building a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing.

Wertpapier


