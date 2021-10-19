Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEV; ZEV.WS) securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 14, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Shafer v. Lightning eMotors, Inc., No. 21-cv-02774, the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit. The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit charges Lightning eMotors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit was commenced on October 15, 2021 in the District of Colorado.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 14, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Prior to its business combination with Lightning eMotors, GigCapital3 was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), also known as a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. On May 6, 2021, Lightning eMotors consummated a business combination with Lightning Systems, Inc. pursuant to an agreement by and among GigCapital3, Project Power Merger Sub, Inc., and Lightning Systems. On May 7, 2021, Lightning eMotors’s common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ZEV” and “ZEV.WS”, respectively.

The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Lightning eMotors would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, Lightning eMotors materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, Lightning eMotors’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.