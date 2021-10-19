Lupaka Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that it has changed its auditor from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) effective October 18, 2021. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective October 18, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective October 18, 2021, until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of Company.



There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports in connection with the audits of the Company’s most recently completed fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. There have been no further audits of financial statements subsequent to the Company’s most recently completed fiscal year and ending on the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102) between the Company and the Former Auditor.