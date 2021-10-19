Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces adjustment of vesting schedule to previously issued …

Due to the blackout period for Company insider stock transactions arising after the September 30 quarter end and continuing until the disclosure of applicable financial results, and the requirement to sell a portion of the vested RSUs to remit federal tax obligations shortly following the RSU award vesting dates, the Company has approved the following vesting schedule adjustments to previously awarded RSUs:

For the RSU award announced on April 19, 2021, RSUs issued to Company insiders in the amount of 3,763,594 and with a previous vesting schedule of three equal tranches vesting on November 1, 2021, November 1, 2022, and November 1, 2023 have been adjusted to vest over three equal tranches on December 1, 2021, 2022, and 2023, or, one month later than originally scheduled.

For the RSU recipients impacted by the above one month deferral of each vesting date under the April 19, 2021 RSU award, the Company has approved a one month acceleration of the originally scheduled one-third final vesting tranche of the RSU award originally announced on July 2, 2019, being 835,484 unvested RSUs remaining which were originally scheduled to vest on January 1, 2022 that are now scheduled to vest on December 1, 2021.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas, dispensary operations in Orange County, California, and a Florida MMTC license. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the future amended vesting dates described above.