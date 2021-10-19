checkAd

Vroom Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 5685139. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.



