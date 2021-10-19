Li Auto Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 16, 2021

BEIJING, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “EGM Notice”) at 11:00 a.m. Beijing time (or soon after the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting, both of which are defined below) on November 16, 2021 at Room 108, 339 Dongxindian, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the “EGM Notice”). The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.



The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class A Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class B Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the EGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution as defined and set forth respectively in the notices of each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting. The notices and forms of proxy for each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on October 13, 2021, Hong Kong time, are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the EGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and, as applicable, the Class A Meeting or the Class B Meeting. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on October 13, 2021, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the ADSs.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.