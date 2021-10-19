checkAd

Li Auto Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 02:35  |  26   |   |   

BEIJING, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “EGM Notice”) at 11:00 a.m. Beijing time (or soon after the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting, both of which are defined below) on November 16, 2021 at Room 108, 339 Dongxindian, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the “EGM Notice”). The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class A Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class B Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the EGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution as defined and set forth respectively in the notices of each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting. The notices and forms of proxy for each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on October 13, 2021, Hong Kong time, are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the EGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and, as applicable, the Class A Meeting or the Class B Meeting. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on October 13, 2021, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the ADSs.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li Auto Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 16, 2021 BEIJING, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...