Japan Customs and Smiths Detection to boost surveillance with state-of-the-art inspection system

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, has secured a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jyonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima. Installations will start in April 2022.

This improved HCVS X-ray stationary screening system utilizes a new upgraded conveyor mechanism which optimises security checks by scanning whole trucks (cabin included), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband. With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS reduces the need for manual inspection while producing rapid and reliable results. It is already deployed at various ports across Japan and at international ports such as Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.

Japan is the world’s fourth largest importer and exporter of goods, making trade essential for its economy. In August 2021, imports and exports rose by over 20 percent year on year as Japan’s economy continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic1.

“As the volume of goods and trade increases globally, being technologically innovative is vital for establishing trust between stakeholders and maintaining the flow of goods through our local and global markets,” said Kevin Davies, Smiths Detection, Global Director Ports and Borders. “Smiths Detection is proud to support Tokyo and Kobe Customs in creating the safest port environments possible. With state-of-the-art technology and our global team, we look forward to strengthening the region’s ease of trade and securing movements of cargo around the world.”

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

