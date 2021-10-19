checkAd

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is positioned as a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage by Gartner, the world's leading research and consulting company. This report indicates how Huawei primary storage has gone from strength to strength, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. What's more, Huawei is the only vendor in the Leaders Quadrant that has achieved rapid improvements in both criteria (ability to execute and completeness of vision). Already listed as a leader for 6 consecutive years, Huawei's fast growth is the result of its outstanding OceanStor all-flash storage offerings.

Gartner lists the following competitive advantages offered by Huawei primary storage:

  • Huawei's three-layer, AI-powered data management system provides cross-stack management, visualization, workload simulation and analysis to simplify infrastructure operations.
  • Huawei has made enhancements to its product capabilities that have resulted in accelerated growth and market adoption outside its base Asia/Pacific (APAC) region.
  • Clients' decisions to select Huawei over competitive products tend to favor its focus on pricing, high performance and investments in roadmap initiatives.

Huawei has started storage technology research and development since 2002 and has deployed 12 R&D centers around the world. With more than 4,000 R&D engineers and over 1,000 storage patents, Huawei has led and actively participated in more than 30 international industry organizations, in order to continuously enhance its innovation capabilities and core competitiveness.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries and regions for more than 15,000 customers in a variety of industries, including carrier, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Huawei OceanStor storage is an ideal choice for global customers looking to store and process their service data.




