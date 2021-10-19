DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer ACE Power



19-Oct-2021 / 04:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Gruenwald (19/10/2021/04:53) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a right of first offer agreement with ACE Power Development Pty Ltd and ACE Power Operations Pty Ltd ("ACE Power"), a renewable energy and battery storage project developer based in Australia. This partnership grants Pacifico priority access to ACE Power's pipeline, mainly consisting of currently more than one GW of large solar and battery storage projects in Australia. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 2.1 GW to over 3.1 GW.

*************

Investor-Relations- and Media requests

ir@pacifico-renewables.com



*************Investor-Relations- and Media requests