DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer ACE Power
Gruenwald (19/10/2021/04:53) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a right of first offer agreement with ACE Power Development Pty Ltd and ACE Power Operations Pty Ltd ("ACE Power"), a renewable energy and battery storage project developer based in Australia. This partnership grants Pacifico priority access to ACE Power's pipeline, mainly consisting of currently more than one GW of large solar and battery storage projects in Australia. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 2.1 GW to over 3.1 GW.
