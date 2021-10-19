checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer ACE Power

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer ACE Power

19-Oct-2021 / 04:54 CET/CEST
Gruenwald (19/10/2021/04:53) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a right of first offer agreement with ACE Power Development Pty Ltd and ACE Power Operations Pty Ltd ("ACE Power"), a renewable energy and battery storage project developer based in Australia. This partnership grants Pacifico priority access to ACE Power's pipeline, mainly consisting of currently more than one GW of large solar and battery storage projects in Australia. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 2.1 GW to over 3.1 GW.

Investor-Relations- and Media requests
ir@pacifico-renewables.com

 

Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


