Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 AGM Chair and CEO address

ASX release

19 October 2021

2021 AGM Chair and CEO Address

Dexus releases the attached Chair and CEO address for the Dexus Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being held today at 2.00pm (AEDT).

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed by using the following link:

https://agmlive.link/DXS21

To view the full ASX release and presentation, download the PDF available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

Dexus 2021 Annual General Meeting

Chair's address

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2021 Annual General Meeting. I'm Richard Sheppard, Chair of the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

On behalf of the Dexus Board, I appreciate your understanding of the changes we have made to the meeting format. It is encouraging to see the increased vaccination rates across the country and that restrictions have recently started to ease for vaccinated people in New South Wales, with a further easing in the coming months. We hope that next year we will be able to hold this meeting in person at one of our Dexus Place facilities, which is our preferred format.