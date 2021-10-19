checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG partners with project developer ACE Power and secures access to a one GW+ pipeline in Australia

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG partners with project developer ACE Power and secures access to a one GW+ pipeline in Australia

  • Priority access to solar and battery storage assets in Australia
  • Significant increase of Pacifico's pipeline from more than 2.1 GW to over 3.1 GW 
  • Third new partnership year-to-date in line with the goal of becoming a platform to capital markets for project developers 
  • Pacifico's first step to expand beyond Europe
Gruenwald, October 19, 2021 - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, signed a right of first offer agreement with ACE Power Development Pty Ltd and ACE Power Operations Pty Ltd ("ACE Power"), a renewable energy project developer based in Australia. This partnership grants Pacifico priority access to ACE Power's pipeline of currently more than one GW in Australia.

Partnership with ACE Power grants Pacifico priority access to a pipeline of more than one GW 
The current pipeline of ACE Power mainly comprises nine large-scale solar projects across Australia. Each project is intended to be co-located with battery storage facilities. The first project is set to be completed by 2024. Through the right of first offer agreement, Pacifico will receive the right but not the obligation to submit the first offer to acquire projects developed by ACE Power once a project qualifies as ready-to-build. In close coordination, ACE Power and Pacifico will structure the financing and power purchase agreements ahead of the commercial operation date to tailor the financial structure precisely to the Company's requirements as long-term owner of the assets.
Andy Scullion, Co-Founder of ACE Power and former Managing Director of Wirsol Australia: "We are delighted to combine our local industry knowledge and technical experience with Pacifico's capital markets expertise in a long-term partnership to deliver high quality projects in an efficient way. With a pipeline of more than one GW of solar projects all intended to be co-located with battery storage facilities, we are well positioned to help Australia decarbonize and stabilize its electricity grid." 
In the past 20 years, the ACE Power team has played vital roles in developing over 2.5 GW of solar, battery storage and wind projects globally. Of these projects, 1.2 GW are currently operational in Australia. ACE Power is indirectly backed by Pelion Green Future Neo GmbH, which is also the indirect majority shareholder in the Company, thus ensuring an alignment of interests.
