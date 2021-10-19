checkAd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces Approval for Lenalidomide Capsules from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of REVLIMID (lenalidomide) Capsules, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). With this approval, Dr. Reddy’s is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s announced a settlement agreement of their litigation with Celgene, the maker of REVLIMID (lenalidomide) Capsules and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), relating to patents for the branded drug.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene agreed to provide Dr. Reddy’s with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval. The agreed-upon percentages remain confidential. As part of the settlement, Dr. Reddy’s is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026.

“We are pleased with the Agency’s approval of Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg and being eligible for 180-day market exclusivity,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “We look forward to bringing a more affordable generic version of this drug to market for the benefit of patients.”

Please refer to Lenalidomide Capsules 2.5 mg and 20 mg Package Insert for Black Box warning and important safety information. Please click here for full prescribing information: https://www.drreddys.com/pi/final-25mg-20mg.pdf

WARNING: EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY, HEMATOLOGIC TOXICITY, and VENOUS and ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM


Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Do not use lenalidomide capsules during pregnancy. Lenalidomide, a thalidomide analogue, caused limb abnormalities in a developmental monkey study. Thalidomide is a known human teratogen that causes severe life-threatening human birth defects. If lenalidomide capsules are used during pregnancy, it may cause birth defects or embryo-fetal death. In females of reproductive potential, obtain 2 negative pregnancy tests before starting lenalidomide treatment. Females of reproductive potential must use 2 forms of contraception or continuously abstain from heterosexual sex during and for 4 weeks after lenalidomide treatment [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1), and Medication

