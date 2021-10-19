Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition to collaborate with University College London to increase insights about golexanolone

Umecrine Cognition's drug candidate golexanolone is currently in Phase 2 clinical development as a new treatment for hepatic encephalitis (liver coma). The compound represents an innovative class of drugs that interact with the GABA A receptor in order to balance central nervous system activity and thereby counteract severe disease symptoms. The collaboration with Professor Smart's research group represents a strategic step in the development of golexanolone.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 19, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has entered a collaboration with Professor Trevor G Smart and his research group at University College London. The collaboration will involve molecular analysis and behavioral studies of Umecrine Cognition's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone.

Using state-of-the-art research techniques in structural biology, synaptic physiology and established behavioural models, Professor Smart and his group study the effects of neurosteroids on the GABA A receptor and how these interactions influence behaviour. The collaboration will include studies to evaluate the interaction of golexanolone and other neurosteroids with the target receptor, and how such interactions affect neuronal signalling with relevance to medical treatment of certain diseases.

“Umecrine Cognition's newly established collaboration with the internationally renowned research group at University College London has the potential to generate further valuable knowledge to support the continued development of both golexanolone and the company's next generation of drug candidates,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB in a comment.

Karolinska Development's ownership interest in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 70%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

