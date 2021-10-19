Update on expected closing of Sennheiser Consumer Division acquisition

checkAd

Stäfa (Switzerland), October 19, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today announced that it expects to close the planned acquisition of the Consumer Division from Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Sennheiser) before the end of financial year 2021/22. The closing had previously been expected before the end of calendar year 2021. The postponement is related to final operative tasks within the carve-out project - for example the migration of IT systems - which need more time than originally expected. Sonova and Sennheiser have made significant progress towards a successful closing in recent months and remain fully committed to successfully conclude the transaction. The regulatory approvals in all relevant jurisdictions have been received. The planned acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division has not been included in the guidance for financial year 2021/22.

- End -

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Thomas Bernhardsgrütter
Phone    +41 58 928 33 44
Mobile    +41 79 618 28 07
Email    thomas.bernhardsgruetter@sonova.com

 

Media Relations

Patrick Lehn
Phone    +41 58 928 33 23
Mobile    +41 79 410 82 84
Email    patrick.lehn@sonova.com

Disclaimer
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Wertpapier


