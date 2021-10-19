checkAd

Technip Energies Partners with TÜV Rheinland to Expand Project Management Consultancy Services to New Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and TÜV Rheinland have signed a strategic alliance to offer Project Management Consulting Services to clients in the infrastructure, energy, chemicals and mining & metals industries.

The 5-year alliance will leverage the two companies’ strengths as world class players in their respective industries and grow the footprint of both parties to better serve clients globally.

This alliance will enable both parties to expand their Project Management Consultancy as well as project controls and supervision capabilities into new market opportunities to create high-value services for clients.

Charles Cessot, Senior Vice President Strategy of Technip Energies, commented: “We are proud to have signed this strategic alliance with TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s leading testing service providers with which we have a strong relationship. This alliance is fully in line with our strategy to grow our services and advisory business. It also further demonstrates how we can bring our core capabilities to expand into adjacent markets and create added-value services.”

Petr Láhner, Executive Vice President Industrial Services & Cybersecurity of TÜV Rheinland, stated: “New technologies, new products and new requirements shape our everyday life. The world around us is changing, so are we. It is our ultimate goal to satisfy our customers by providing global, market-driven and innovative services. This is what unites us with Technip Energies, a leading Engineering & Technology Company for the energy transition. We are therefore proud of the strategic cooperation we have now entered into.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

