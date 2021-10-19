checkAd

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis

GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced two upcoming poster presentations on linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo, being held October 17-20, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Final Results from a Pilot Study

  • Abstract: 11379
  • Poster Number: P-527
  • Presenter: Jacques Donnez
  • Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

Title: Administration of Hormonal Add-Back Therapy (ABT) Counteracts the Uterine Volume Reducing Effects of Oral GnRH Antagonist Therapy

  • Abstract: 11462
  • Poster Number:  P-503
  • Presenter: Jacques Donnez
  • Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements of ObsEva SA
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva’s product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control,and the capabilities of such third parties; the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617) 435-6602

 

 

 

 

