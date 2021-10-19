Kungsleden 9-Month Net Income SEK 2,301 Million; Has Positive Outlook Ahead Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 06:57 | | 26 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 06:57 | (PLX AI) – Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million9-month net income SEK 2,301 millionProfit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 millionThe increase is due … (PLX AI) – Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million9-month net income SEK 2,301 millionProfit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 millionThe increase is due … (PLX AI) – Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.

9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million

9-month net income SEK 2,301 million

Profit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 million

The increase is due to an increase in operating net by 3 per cent, decreased selling and administration costs and improved net financial items

Profit for the quarter were SEK 590 million, compared to SEK 387 million for the corresponding period of the previous year

Except the growth in profit from property management, the increase is due to greater positive changes in value of properties



Wertpapier

Kungsleden Aktie





