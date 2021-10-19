Kungsleden 9-Month Net Income SEK 2,301 Million; Has Positive Outlook Ahead
(PLX AI) – Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million9-month net income SEK 2,301 millionProfit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 millionThe increase is due …
- (PLX AI) – Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.
- 9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million
- 9-month net income SEK 2,301 million
- Profit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 million
- The increase is due to an increase in operating net by 3 per cent, decreased selling and administration costs and improved net financial items
- Profit for the quarter were SEK 590 million, compared to SEK 387 million for the corresponding period of the previous year
- Except the growth in profit from property management, the increase is due to greater positive changes in value of properties
