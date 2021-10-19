Entra Q3 Rental Income in Line with Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Entra Q3 rental income NOK 639 million vs. estimate NOK 636 million.Q3 pretax profit NOK 1,192 millionQ3 cash EPS NOK 2.18
