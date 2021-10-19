Tele2 Q3 Earnings in Line with Expectations
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,600 million vs. estimate SEK 2,576 million, up by 5% organically compared to Q3 2020 driven by end-user service revenue growth, cost savings, and less headwinds related to the pandemic
- Sweden B2B turned to growth for the first time in several years and we saw commercial momentum starting to pick up in Sweden B2C, CEO says
