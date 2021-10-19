checkAd

Global Heart Hub and Novartis partner to tackle ASCVD, a global health crisis and world’s #1 killer

  • Invisible Nation is a worldwide network of patient organizations committed to driving a decline in cardiovascular (CV) death by effecting systemic change in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) care

  • Facilitated by Novartis, Invisible Nation will aim to reduce and ultimately prevent many of the 15 million1 ASCVD deaths each year and dramatically lower what is estimated to become $1 trillion in annual CV disease care cost by 20302
  • Network members will engage policymakers, healthcare systems and others to change the way ASCVD is identified, managed, and ultimately, prevented

Basel, October 19, 2021 – Global Heart Hub and Novartis today announced the launch of the Invisible Nation program. Invisible Nation will bring together a worldwide network of patient organizations and other stakeholders in the cardiovascular (CV) space committed to effecting systemic change in the management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The program aims to prevent many of the 15 million yearly ASCVD deaths1 and reduce what could soon become $1 trillion in annual CV disease cost2.

Although the vast majority of ASCVD-related deaths are preventable3, most countries are not yet on course to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of a 25% reduction in CV mortality by 20253. Invisible Nation will highlight the human and societal costs of ASCVD, advocate for high-level government commitments to tackle the disease and bring forward innovative partnerships and novel access models that can fast-track a worldwide effort to reduce ASCVD-related mortality.

“Many are surprised to learn that millions and millions of people die each year from ASCVD, and they are even more surprised when they realize that this terrible loss of life is roughly 60% higher than the number of deaths attributed to cancer,” said Neil Johnson, Executive Director of the Global Heart Hub. “This is a shocking fact, and even more shocking is that 80% of CV events can be prevented. Patient organizations have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to expose the realities of ASCVD, leading to a better prognosis and reduction in premature deaths. By increasing awareness, we will activate change.”

